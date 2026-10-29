The 103 MW Huatacondo solar plant and its 98 MW/312 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), located in Chile's Tarapacá region, have remained out of service for two months following a cyberattack. The Chilean National Electricity Coordinator's daily report for Oct. 27 lists both facilities as subject to forced disconnection, with 0% availability. The report continues to cite an incident reported on Aug. 27 under forced disconnection request SDCF 2025.1000. The incident was recorded on Aug. 27 at 1:10 p.m., when the RNE control center requested the forced disconnection of the solar plant and ...

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