Islands are frequently held up as the proving ground for 100% renewable electricity - contained systems, clear stakeholder lines, and in most cases no main grid to fall back on. A new IEA PVPS Task 18 report puts that reputation to the test, examining 11 islands that have already reached, or come close to, very high renewable shares, from the 88-person village of Apolima in Samoa to Lolland in Denmark, home to more than 57,000 people and connected to the wider Danish grid. What is clear is that the technology to run an island almost entirely on renewables already exists and works in wildly different ...

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