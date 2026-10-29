JI has launched the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite, its new 2kWh power station with output power of up to 2 kW continuous, and 2.2 kW peak. DJI is packing all of its ports and outlets on the front, which include three AC outlets, a car charger, MPPT for solar PV input via two of DJI's proprietary SDC ports, a 140 W USB-C cable, and DJI also said it can be expanded up to 12 kWh with a "soon-to-be-planned" additional battery. Compared to the DJI Power 2000, the Auro 2000 Elite is 2.5 kg lighter at around 19 kg, and has a 24 percent smaller volume, using LFP battery cells. All ports are on the front ...

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