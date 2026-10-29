DartSolar LLC, a clean technology firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, has finalized production plans for its vehicle-integrated solar array, designed to mount onto standard vehicle roof racks and truck beds without structural modifications. The company reports that its system utilizes modular 500 W units measuring approximately 23 inches by 6 feet (58.4 cm × 182.9 cm) when contracted, which expand to a deployed length of 15 feet (457.2 cm) when stationary. The setup allows multi-unit configurations: two modules yield up to 1,000 W on standard sedan crossbars, while three to four or ...

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