Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Business Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Methods A, B & C - All Performing Live Bitcoin Mining

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed research & development and investing company focused principally on a research and development programme within blockchain technology, provides an update on its Bitcoin mining R&D programme. All three of the Company's mining technologies continue to move towards commercialisation and are now performing Bitcoin mining via mining pools.

Highlights

· Method A is live mining on a Bitmain Antminer S9 ("S9") mining rig on a public mining pool

· Method A is now configured to operate on Bitmain's S19 and S21 mining rigs through aftermarket control boards and firmware, and the Company has engaged with three manufacturers

· Method B, in its variant based on chaos mathematics, is live mining on Bitaxe Gamma Bitcoin miners

· Method C, the Company's AI Oracle, is live mining on the Mining Development Kit ("MDK") of an ASIC manufacturer under NDA with the Company

· QBT has developed a generalised software layer through which each of the Company's three mining Methods can now implement its control strategy on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK and mining rig, at the necessary level of granularity, and both Method A and Method B will shortly be running on the ASIC manufacturer's mining rig

Method A on the Bitmain Antminer S9

The Company has completed its modifications to the Braiins OS operating system on the S9. The rig is now mining live on a public pool under the control of Method A. Its performance advantage is being constantly measured against a benchmark S9 running the unmodified Braiins OS operating system on the same pool.

Method A's learning and trained modules are now running remotely on QBT's servers, with the mining rig connecting them through an Application Programme Interface. Crucially and in a major step forward, deploying Method A at a mining facility no longer requires the Company to share or install its proprietary technology on site, thereby protecting its Intellectual Property ("IP"). This allows the Company to implement Method A on the mining rigs of potential customers, while minimising potential risk to the integrity of its IP.

Testing is ongoing to establish Method A's performance advantage over a sustained period, and the Company will report results once this testing is complete.

Method A is now configured to operate on Bitmain's S19 and S21 mining rigs through aftermarket control boards and firmware. The Company, therefore, has engaged three aftermarket control board and firmware manufacturers, with a view to deploying Method A on these rigs.

Method B on the Bitaxe Gamma

The new variant of Method B was announced on 9 July 2026. This version which is built using chaos-mathematics techniques, is now running live on Bitaxe Gamma Bitcoin miners in QBT's R&D facility in Milan. Their performance is being measured against a benchmark Bitaxe Gamma running the standard ESP-Miner operating system.

QBT's AI Oracle on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK

Following the adaptation of its learning models to the ASIC manufacturer's operating system and architecture, as announced on 3 August 2026, the Method C AI Oracle is now running live on the manufacturer's MDK.

Further Innovation

QBT has further developed a generalised software layer through which each of the Company's three mining Methods can now implement its control strategy on the ASIC manufacturer's MDK and mining rig, at the necessary level of granularity. The dynamic data collection required by Method A is currently being finalised, after which Method A will be ready to run on the MDK. Both Method A and Method B will then be set up to run on the ASIC manufacturer's mining rig in order to collect data as a first step towards commercialisation.

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.