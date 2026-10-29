

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KOG.OL, NSKFF) said Thursday that its third-quarter revenues surged 50 percent, helped by strong order intake. Looking ahead, the company expects strong revenue growth in fiscal 2027.



The Norwegian technology and defence company posted third quarter revenues of 11.33 billion Norwegian Kroner, up from 7.57 billion Norwegian Kroner in the same period last year. During the three months, order intake was 23.3 billion Kroner, compared with 9.5 billion Kroner in the year-on-year period.



According to Kongsberg Gruppen, EBITDA rose to 2.28 billion Kroner from 1.45 billion Kroner in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin climbed to 20.2 percent from 19.2 percent in the corresponding period last year.



The company's EBIT for the three months was 1.86 billion Kroner, up from 1.12 billion Kroner in the previous-year quarter. EBIT margin rose to 16.4 percent from 14.8 percent in the same period a year ago.



On the Oslo Exchange, KOG.OL ended Wednesday's trading at 312.10 Norwegian Kroner, up 0.26 percent.



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