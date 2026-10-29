

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (VNA.DE, VONOY), a German real estate company, said that it has revised its outlook for fiscal 2026 and adopted guidance for fiscal 2027. In addition, the firm updated its objectives for fiscal 2028.



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted shareholder earnings to remain in the upper half of the previous outlook range of EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.5 billion. Vonovia now projects adjusted EBITDA to be in the bottom half of the previous guidance range of EUR 2.95 billion to EUR 3.05 billion. The real estate firm now anticipates its rental income to remain in the upper half of the earlier guidance range of EUR 3.45 billion to EUR 3.55 billion.



For fiscal 2027, Vonovia expects adjusted shareholder earnings to remain broadly in line with fiscal 2026. Excluding items, the company projects EBITDA to slightly increase from fiscal 2026. The German firm anticipates rental income of EUR 3.55 billion to EUR 3.65 billion.



For fiscal 2028, Vonovia projects adjusted shareholder earnings to grow broadly in line with fiscal 2027. The company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be at the lower end of the earlier guidance range of EUR 3.2 billion to EUR 3.5 billion. The real estate company now expects rental income to remain at the level of fiscal 2027 against the earlier guidance of EUR 3.7 billion to EUR 3.8 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders of EUR 1.541 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.800 billion and rental income of EUR 3.417 billion.



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