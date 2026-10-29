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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 09:38
17,700 Euro
+1,17 % +0,205
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OMX Copenhagen 25
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17,70017,70509:45
17,70017,70509:45
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted to present Q3 2026 results on 5 November

DJ Ørsted to present Q3 2026 results on 5 November 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present Q3 2026 results on 5 November 
29-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29.10.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Ørsted will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The results will be 
released at approximately 8:00 CET. 
 
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on 
the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live on Ørsted's website. 
 
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call in the overview of financial reports and presentations 
on the website. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
 
Morten Buttler 
 
+45 99 55 95 52 
 
Globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW 
under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America 
exceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and 
energy trading. Recognised as one of the world's leading sustainability energy companies, Ørsted is guided by its 
vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 
people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new 
partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn 
 and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Ørsted to present Q3 2026 results on Nov 5.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 447803 
EQS News ID:  2424272 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424272&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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