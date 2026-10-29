Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures a significant order from the Port of Virginia for Electric Straddle Carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:20 (EET)

Kalmar secures a significant order from the Port of Virginia for Electric Straddle Carriers

Kalmar has secured a significant order for 10 Kalmar Electric Straddle Carriers from The Port of Virginia, a deep-water port in the U.S. East Coast. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q3 of 2027.

The Port of Virginia operates semi-automated container terminals, including Virginia International Gateway (VIG) and Norfolk International Terminals (NIT). The Port of Virginia is deeply committed to sustainable operations and the development of an eco-efficient supply chain and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 2040.

The 10 Kalmar Electric Straddle Carriers will be delivered to NIT, which is the port's largest terminal. When the delivery is complete, the terminal will have more than 90 semi-automated stacking cranes and 113 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers and an annual terminal capacity of 3.6M TEUs following ongoing expansion.

The electric straddle carriers are fitted with the latest most technically advanced lithium-ion batteries designed especially for heavy equipment, they can operate for up to 600 minutes. Additionally, the machines will be equipped with the Kalmar Collision Warning System, which improves safety by alerting operators to potential collision risks using a combination of visual and audible alarms.

Patrick Jefferson, Director of Operations, NIT: "Integrating these fully electric Kalmar straddle carriers with the Collision Warning System into our operations is a vital step in our journey to create safer and more sustainable operations.'

Troy Thompson, Head of Sales Americas,Kalmar: "We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with The Port of Virginia, a collaborative relationship that has thrived since 2007. Expanding their fleet to 113 Kalmar Straddle Carriers is a tremendous testament to the trust they place in our solutions. We are thrilled that our fully electric carriers and the Kalmar Collision Warning System will support them to continue to drive safe, sustainable, and profitable operations well into the future."

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Head of Sales Americas, Kalmar, troy.thompson@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31613239846, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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