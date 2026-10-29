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KA

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 08:24
36,520 Euro
+0,22 % +0,080
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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36,12036,62008:55
36,22036,44008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 08:34 Uhr
118 Leser
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar to supply Tropical Shipping with straddle carrier and reachstacker

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:30 (EET)

Kalmar to supply Tropical Shipping with straddle carrier and reachstacker

Kalmar has secured an order from Tropical Shipping for one Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carrier equipped with MyKalmar INSIGHT, as well as one Kalmar Reachstacker, for its container terminal in Riviera Beach, Florida, US. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2027.

This order marks a significant milestone for Tropical Shipping as it introduces the first hybrid straddle carrier to its fleet. Addressing rising fuel costs, Tropical Shipping recognized the lifetime cost and efficiency benefits of Kalmar's hybrid technology. With this addition, Tropical Shipping's fleet will comprise 29 Kalmar Straddle Carriers and 25 Kalmar Reachstackers.

Douglas Cowper, Vice President of Operations, Tropical Shipping: "We are pleased to expand our fleet with Kalmar's trusted equipment. Adding our first hybrid straddle carrier supports our goal of managing fuel and maintenance costs effectively over the machine's lifetime while continuing to deliver reliable service across our terminal operations. This investment also reflects Tropical Shipping's long-standing commitment to improving efficiency and reducing emissions through practical, proven technologies that support the Caribbean's supply chain. We selected Kalmar based on our strong partnership, high equipment quality, reliable support, and the advantage of receiving both equipment types from a single partner."

Troy Thompson, Head of Sales, Horizontal Transportation Americas, Kalmar: "Our long-term partnership with Tropical Shipping continues to grow and strengthen. We are delighted that they have once again placed their trust in Kalmar solutions, including taking delivery of their very first hybrid straddle carrier to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability."

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Head of Sales, Horizontal Transportation Americas, Kalmar, troy.thompson@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31 6 1323 98 46, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carrier

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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