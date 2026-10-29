Renault Group and French energy company EDF have signed an agreement to launch a home charging service in France in summer 2027, combining electric vehicles, bidirectional charging stations and smart charging management. The offer will initially target private customers buying vehicles from Renault Group's Renault, Alpine and Dacia brands. Eligible vehicles will be able to feed electricity from their batteries back into the grid while connected to a charging station. EDF will handle charger installation through its IZI by EDF service, while Dreev, a joint venture between EDF and Nuvve, will provide ...

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