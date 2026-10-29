

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines Holding AG (MTUAY.PK) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR227 million, or EUR4.18 per share. This compares with EUR250 million, or EUR4.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MTU Aero Engines Holding AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR249 million or EUR4.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to EUR2.423 billion from EUR2.132 billion last year.



MTU Aero Engines Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR227 Mln. vs. EUR250 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.18 vs. EUR4.63 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.423 Bln vs. EUR2.132 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 9.5 B To EUR 9.7 B



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