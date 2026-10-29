

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLL.F) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY61.881 billion, or JPY37.73 per share. This compares with JPY48.310 billion, or JPY29.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to JPY348.742 billion from JPY316.189 billion last year.



Oriental Land Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY61.881 Bln. vs. JPY48.310 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.73 vs. JPY29.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY348.742 Bln vs. JPY316.189 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 81.42 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 763.334 B



All EPS are basic



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