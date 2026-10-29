Sales increased by 4% at constant FX to €1,780 million, supported by resilient aftermarket demand and good execution, outperforming the market

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% at constant FX to €428 million, with €23 million of savings from the efficiency plan supporting profitability

Fluidra is confident in delivering full-year guidance narrows range

The company continues to execute its strategy while strengthening its global platform to deliver value

Fluidra (MAD:FDR), the global leader in equipment and connected solutions for the pool and wellness sector, delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of 2026 in a soft and volatile macro environment. This performance was supported by continued market share gains and consistent execution.

Sales in the first nine months reached €1,780 million, an increase of 4% on the prior-year period at constant FX, with positive volume and sequentially higher price contribution. This performance was driven by resilient aftermarket demand, which more than offset weakness in new construction.

All regions delivered year-to-date growth on a constant FX and perimeter basis, with sales increasing 4.2% in Europe, 3.5% in North America and 1.5% in the Rest of the World.

Adjusted EBITDA of €428 million was up 6% at constant FX in the first nine months, with a 24.1% margin compared with 23.9% in the prior-year period. Diligent cost control, additional pricing actions and €23 million of savings from the efficiency plan offset higher inflation, increased tariffs and mix effects.

Adjusted Net Profit reached €221 million, an increase of 6% at constant FX, while Adjusted EPS increased to €1.15 per share. Net debt stood at €1,145 million and the leverage ratio was 2.2x net debt to EBITDA, broadly stable year on year after the completion of the €40 million share buyback program, formalizing the Tangiers' lease and some FX impact.

Six consecutive years of recognition from leading U.S. distributors

For the sixth consecutive year, Fluidra has been recognized by leading US distributors, including receiving the '2026 Growth in Partnership Award' by its largest customer, reflecting its strong partnership with pool professionals. This recognition highlights the company's differentiated product portfolio, connected digital ecosystem, trade-focused loyalty programs, and investment in service and training, including its five Fluidra Pro Academy centers in the U.S. Together, these capabilities help professionals grow their businesses and deliver a better experience for pool owners.

Advancing the connected pool experience with Infinity

Fluidra is advancing its digital strategy with Infinity, a new intelligent pool operating system that connects products, data and services to enhance the experience for pool professionals and homeowners. The platform will support a range of innovations launching across 2026 and 2027, serving both new-build and aftermarket markets and strengthening Fluidra's competitive differentiation.

Outlook

Fluidra is confident to deliver within its 2026 guidance, narrowing the range. Based on its performance year to date and current trading, full-year 2026 sales are expected to grow at constant FX between 3.5% and 5.5%. The company now expects an Adjusted EBITDA margin of between 23.3% and 23.5% and Adjusted EPS growth of between 5% and 9%.

Aftermarket demand remains resilient, supported by market share gains, while new-pool construction and remodel activity continue to be soft across some of Fluidra's key markets.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman, said: "We delivered a strong and consistent performance in the first nine months of the year despite a soft and volatile macro environment. We continued to gain market share, supported by the resilience of the aftermarket and the strong execution of our teams. Beyond these results, we see significant opportunities ahead."

"The evolution of the pool industry will be shaped by innovation, sustainability and connected solutions that make pools more efficient, accessible and enjoyable. We are committed to leading this transformation and creating lasting value for our customers, shareholders and society", he added.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029707021/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Sarah Estébanez, sarah.estebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Carlos Jaramillo, carlos.jaramillo@tinkle.es, +34 664 111 801

Román Torres, roman.torres@tinkle.es, +34 650 180 587