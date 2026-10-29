LiberNovo Previews Treat Yourself Halloween Flash Sale Across Europe

Maxis leads selected ergonomic chair offers with up to 40% off and limited Halloween-themed gifts.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / LiberNovo is bringing Halloween treats to the desk with its Treat Yourself Halloween Flash Sale , opening October 29 across the European Union and United Kingdom. The event pairs savings of up to 40% on selected Maxis and LiberNovo Omni Pro configurations with limited seasonal gifts for qualifying early shoppers.

Spooky extras for your desk

Limited Halloween-themed gift packs are available to the first 300 eligible customers in the European Union and the first 100 in the United Kingdom, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Gift contents, qualifying purchases and availability follow the terms on each regional campaign page.

More room for Big and Tall users

Maxis is designed around larger frames, with a wider seat and 52 cm seat depth for greater thigh support and room to shift naturally.

Maxis Manual provides adjustment by hand. Maxis Electric adds motorised lumbar adjustment and OmniStretch guided back stretching. Maxis Airflow adds active seat ventilation for extended seated work.

LiberNovo Omni Pro complements the range with motorised lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch and Active Airflow seat ventilation. Its Dynamic Support responds as sitting positions change, supporting the shifts between focused work and a reclined break.

United States Ergonomics Certification

LiberNovo Omni Pro has received ergonomic product certification from United States Ergonomics, an independent ergonomics testing and consulting organisation. Laboratory testing examined body fit, pressure distribution, muscle activity and comfort during two hours of continuous sitting. Test observations highlighted support across a range of postures and natural, effortless movement. The findings reflect LiberNovo's approach to Dynamic Ergonomics: support that adapts as the body changes position. Its Bionic FlexFit Backrest and Dynamic Support are designed to keep users supported as they work, recline and shift position.

Selected regional bundle offers

Halloween event pricing includes the Maxis Manual Basic bundle at €959 (£839), the Maxis Electric Basic bundle at €1,299 (£1,079) and the Maxis Electric bundle with footrest and extra battery at€1,407 (£1,207), the Maxis Airflow bundle with footrest at €1,534 (£1,353), and the Omni Pro bundle with footrest and extra battery at €1,263 (£1,142). Savings run up to 39% in the EU and 36% in the UK.

Prices apply to the named bundles. Discounts vary by model and configuration, with final participation and availability listed on the regional websites.

Sale dates and regional details

The EU promotion runs from 09:00 CET on October 29 until 07:00 CET on November 1. The UK promotion runs from 08:00 GMT on October 29 until 06:00 GMT on November 1.

Business & Bulk Orders also provides an option for teams purchasing five or more chairs, subject to regional volume-pricing terms.

Visit eu.libernovo.com or uk.libernovo.com to compare the participating configurations, review gift eligibility and see the complete local offers and terms.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics, the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work.

Learn more at eu.libernovo.com .

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-previews-treat-yourself-halloween-flash-sale-across-europe-1243508