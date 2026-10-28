S&P Dow Jones Indices: Updated Effective Date: Huron Consulting Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASD: HURN) will replace Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: SUPN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 3, instead of Monday, November 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: INDV) is acquiring Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a transaction expected to close soon, subject to final closing conditions. Post merger, Indivior Pharmaceuticals will assume the name Supernus Inc. and will trade under the symbol SUPN. It will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the original November 2 effective date in its October 22, 2026 press release and is revising the effective date due to a special dividend ex- date announcement related to the merger.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 3, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Huron Consulting Group HURN Industrials Nov 3, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices