Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL): CATL globally launches ultra-high capacity energy storage system at All Energy 2026 and signs three Australian partnership MoUs

CATL globally launches ultra-high capacity energy storage system at All Energy 2026 and signs three Australian partnership MoUs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) today unveiled TENER+ in a global launch at All Energy Australia 2026, where it also showcased TENER Sodium. The company signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Hitachi Energy, EPEC Group and UNSW Sydney to strengthen the delivery and grid connection of utility-scale battery projects in Australia.

TENER: Engineered for long-term performance and Australia's demanding grid connection requirements

CATL's TENER+ and TENER Sodium energy storage systems are designed to deliver the reliability and long-term performance Australian utility-scale energy projects need. Engineered for harsh weather conditions, they are designed to support compliance with Australia's demanding grid connection requirements and give project financiers confidence in the reliability and long-term performance that underpin battery revenues.

TENER+ is a 9MWh ultra-high capacity energy storage system that helps developers to achieve a longer-term project value and to maximise the storage capacity of their project, TENER+ reduces the number of containers needed by up to 40% and the project footprint by 12%, making this ideal for projects that are facing land constraints. Its intelligent thermal management system supports a higher round-trip efficiency and lower auxiliary power consumption. Multiple TENER+ batteries can be simultaneously commissioned with a single click to streamline project deployment.

Designed for a 25-year lifespan, TENER+ features liquid cooling and protection for humid and coastal environments. Noise levels remain below 65 dBA at 1 metre. Its "no heat island" top-exhaust design directs hot air vertically upwards, away from adjacent units. This prevents horizontal heat discharge and minimises thermal impact on neighbouring PCS units, allowing them to operate at full rated power even in extreme summer conditions.

TENER Sodium is the world's first mass-produced, field-validated sodium-ion battery energy storage system. It delivers more than 30MWh through its modular cabinet architecture. Built for Australia's heat, it operates in temperatures of up to 55°C and delivers more than 10,000 cycles at 45°C. It delivers 95% round-trip efficiency with an operating lifespan of more than 20 years.

Together, these energy storage systems give developers and asset owners a choice of lithium-ion and sodium-ion chemistries. Sodium is far more abundant and geographically widespread than lithium and it delivers an additional pathway for battery supply chains.

"A battery's value is measured over the entire lifespan of a project and not just on the day it's commissioned," said Zane Zhou, General Manager of CATL Australia and New Zealand.

"Developers need confidence that their batteries can handle the expected cycling to trade in the National Electricity Market and to perform throughout the lifespan of batteries installed in a utility-scale project. That is what TENER+ and TENER Sodium are designed to deliver. We're offering both sodium-ion and lithium-ion technologies to give asset owners and developers the flexibility to choose the right technology for their success."

CATL's local industry partnerships to advance Australia's clean energy transition

TENER energy storage systems solve the challenges the Australia's grid is facing as more renewable energy powers the grid. Renewables supplied a record 44.3% of the National Electricity Market's (NEM) generation in the September quarter of 2026. Grid-scale batteries supplied 8% of evening peak generation, overtaking gas-powered generation for the first time according to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

As coal-fired power stations retire, the grid increasingly needs energy storage systems with grid-forming capability to provide voltage and frequency support. To help deliver more storage in Australia, CATL's three MoUs aim to address the challenges of a renewables-driven grid through Australian expertise and innovation.

CATL's DC battery products and Hitachi Energy's power conversion systems will form the basis of a proposed integrated offering in Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Through this partnership, the company's aim to improve compatibility, standardise project delivery and to reduce integration risk.

In Australia, CATL will collaborate with EPEC Group and the Xiamen Energy Storage Validation Research Institute (ESVL) to combine its energy storage technology, with EPEC's grid integration and engineering delivery expertise, and ESVL's full-scale system validation. The parties aim to strengthen technical validation and accelerate the delivery of reliable, bankable and grid-compliant energy storage projects in Australia.

CATL and UNSW Sydney will also jointly develop the Centre for Integrated Renewable Energy Training and Innovation in Western Sydney, NSW. This renewable energy training and innovation centre will advance the skills and capabilities needed for Australia's clean energy transition.

Zhou added, "CATL is working with Hitachi Energy, EPEC Group, ESVL and UNSW Sydney to give our Australian customers greater confidence in how our technology is integrated, validated and supported throughout a project's life. Together, we're building the local expertise needed to deliver reliable battery projects in the long-term."

The MoUs build on CATL's work with Australian customers, including Birdwood Energy, which has selected CATL as the technology partner for the Baranduda Electrical Energy Reserve, a 400MW/1,860MWh battery near Wodonga in Victoria.

Zhou said, "Our commitment to Australia goes beyond supplying energy storage systems. We're investing in people, partnerships and capability, from training the next generation of renewable energy professionals to working with our customers and partners to connect and deliver the critical projects Australia's grid needs."

CATL has led global energy storage battery shipments for five consecutive years, with a 30.4% market share in 2025, according to SNE Research. It has been on BloombergNEF's Tier 1 energy storage list every quarter since Q1 2024. CATL has more than 3,000 energy storage projects worldwide and an installed capacity of over 17GWh of projects in Australia.

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