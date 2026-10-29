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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Vegan K-Beauty Brand AXIS-Y Secures Investment at a KRW 430 Billion Valuation, Driven by Long-Term Growth Strategy

Vegan K-Beauty Brand AXIS-Y Secures Investment at a KRW 430 Billion Valuation, Driven by Long-Term Growth Strategy

The founder-led vegan brand stayed true to its values. Now it has secured its first outside investment, without giving up control.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While K-beauty raced from one viral ingredient to the next, AXIS-Y held its ground. Since 2019, the Korean skincare brand has stayed 100% vegan, built its skincare around how climate affects skin, and grown global before it was known at home.

That consistency has now been rewarded. MBK Partners, North Asia's largest independent private equity firm managing more than US$33 billion, will acquire a 40% stake in AXIS-Y's parent company, Asia Master Trade Co., Ltd., for approximately KRW 172 billion, valuing the business at approximately KRW 430 billion.

This is not a founder exit. It is the company's first external equity investment, and the founder will retain 60% ownership and continue to lead the business.

Standing Its Ground

Vegan is not a collection at AXIS-Y. It is the standard across every product.

Its philosophy, Climate of You, recognises that skin changes with climate, environment and lifestyle. A damp British winter and a dry Middle Eastern summer call for different solutions, so AXIS-Y builds for both rather than chasing a single trend.

Global First, Then Home

AXIS-Y's global outlook predates the brand: parent company Asia Master Trade has worked in international trade since 2013. Reversing the usual K-beauty route, AXIS-Y grew across Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia before entering Korea's Olive Young in 2025, where hero products reached No. 1 in its online rankings.

The Strength Behind AXIS-Y's Growth

The profitable, founder-led brand has established a presence in approximately 100 countries, generating over 90% of its revenue from international markets. Its bestselling Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum has surpassed 20 million units sold globally, while its Vegan Collagen Eye Serum has emerged as a top-performing product on Amazon across multiple international markets.

Scaling Without Changing

With MBK Partners, AXIS-Y will expand international distribution, move into haircare and beauty devices, scale AI and data, and invest in global talent, including an employee stock-option programme.

For AXIS-Y, the next chapter isn't about changing what made it successful. It's about taking those same values further.

About AXIS-Y

Founded in 2019, AXIS-Y is a Korean 100% vegan skincare brand creating Climate Inspired Skincare Solutions, available in approximately 100 countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vegan-k-beauty-brand-axis-y-secures-investment-at-a-krw-430-billion-valuation-driven-by-long-term-growth-strategy-302923339.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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