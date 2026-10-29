A research team from China's Hebei Normal University of Science and Technology has developed an electromagnetic-thermal strategy to improve heating uniformity in PV module laminators. Uneven heating can leave encapsulants insufficiently cured in cooler areas while damaging encapsulants or cells in hotter areas. The new approach combines stepped aluminum magnetic shielding, zone-specific currents, and temperature-based current control to distribute heat more evenly across the heating plate. "Addressing the dual challenges existing in the spatial magnetic field distribution and transient thermal ...

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