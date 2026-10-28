BioInvent International AB: BioInvent International AB: Interim report January - September, 2026

"Our clinical portfolio remains focused on two targets, TNFR2 and Fc?RIIB, but with a current priority on BI-1808 in cancers where patients have few effective options. With the planned rights issue and a leaner organization, we aim to secure the resources to advance BI-1808 into randomized and potentially pivotal studies."- Martin Welschof, CEO BioInvent.

EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

BI-1808 received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer

BioInvent's BI-1808 abstract from Modest to Meaningful in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer accepted for poster presentation at ESMO 2026

BioInvent published two scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals. One in Cancer Research: "Ligand-Blocking and Agonist Antibodies Targeting TNFR2 Employ Distinct Modes of Action to Induce Antitumor Immunity" and one in JECCR: Tailored Fc?R Blockade with BI-1206 and BI-1607 Enhances Cancer Antibody Therapies and Overcomes Resistance in Preclinical Models

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

(R) The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 430 million (gross, before issue costs), of which SEK 350 million is covered by subscription commitments and guarantee undertakings, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting

(R) Streamlining of the organization to support prioritized clinical programs

(R) BI-1808 and KEYTRUDA® induce durable responses in heavily pretreated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The poster was granted Best Poster Award, Investigational Immunotherapy at ESMO 2026

(R) The company announced that its CFO will retire in 2027

First-in-Human BI-1808 Data Published in Clinical Cancer Research

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Third quarter 2026

Net sales SEK 10.8 (3.3) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -118.9 (-129.2) million

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.81 (-1.96).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK-113.5 (-104.0) million.

January - September 2026

Net sales SEK 37.0 (223.5) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -361.0 (-207.1) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.49 (-3.15).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -358.3 (-157.2) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of September 30, 2026: SEK 224.6 (690.5) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday October 29, 2026, at 3:00 pm CET

The webcast can be reached at https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q3-report-2026.

If you wish to ask questions and participate via telephone, please register at the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q3-report-2026/dial-in.

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com



BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com