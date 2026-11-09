BioInvent International: BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that representatives from the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences this November and December 2026:

BIO-Europe 2026, Cologne, Germany

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: November 9-11

Aktiespararna Digital Life Science night, Lund, Sweden

Format: Company presentation

Date: November 12

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: November 16-19

DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference, Oslo, Norway

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: November 24

Di Investor Summit Life Science, Stockholm, Sweden

Format: Company presentation

Date: December 8

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1248782