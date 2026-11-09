BioInvent International: BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, today announced that representatives from the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences this November and December 2026:
BIO-Europe 2026, Cologne, Germany
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: November 9-11
Aktiespararna Digital Life Science night, Lund, Sweden
Format: Company presentation
Date: November 12
2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: November 16-19
DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference, Oslo, Norway
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: November 24
Di Investor Summit Life Science, Stockholm, Sweden
Format: Company presentation
Date: December 8
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
Attachments
BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SOURCE: BioInvent International
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1248782