LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV) has appointed Catharina Johansson as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Catharina Johansson will assume the role of CFO and member of the Executive Management Team on January 13, 2027, succeeding Stefan Ericsson.

Catharina Johansson most recently served as CFO of Edvince AB. Prior to that, she served as CFO of Abliva AB from 2013 up until June 2025, following the sale of the company. Through these roles, she has built relevant experience in financial management and reporting, investor and market communications, and capital raising in the life science sector.

Catharina Johansson will start her employment on December 9, 2026, and will work in parallel with Stefan Ericsson until she formally takes over on January 13, 2027. Stefan Ericsson will thereafter remain employed for a limited period during the first quarter of 2027 to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are very pleased to welcome Catharina Johansson to BioInvent. With her solid experience from publicly listed companies, she will play an important role in our continued development and in our work to advance our clinical programs and strengthen the company's financial position," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

"I am very much looking forward to stepping into the role of CFO at BioInvent and, together with the team, driving the company's development forward with the aim of creating value for both patients and shareholders," said Catharina Johansson, incoming CFO.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancer. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immunomodulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

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BioInvent appoints Catharina Johansson as new CFO

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-appoints-catharina-johansson-as-new-cfo-1312241