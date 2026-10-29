Positively Languages, a leading language learning business, is unveiling its new brand today. Formerly known as Kaplan Languages Group, (which Inspirit Capital acquired in May 2026), the business is also expanding its portfolio with the opening of a new school in Malta and a new premises in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028449595/en/

Positively Languages, formerly known as Kaplan Languages Group, has taught English, French and German to more than one million students from 140 countries over the past 20 years.

The new brand name 'Positively Languages' is built around the principle that 'experience moves you forward' which forms the backbone of the future growth of the business; new products based on experiences, new schools in the heart of key cultural cities.

Positively Languages is also excited to announce the opening of a new school on the Mediterranean island of Malta, known as Positively Languages Malta and located in the heart of St Julian's, just north of the capital Valetta. The establishment of this new school will be one of the largest on the island with over 25 classrooms, operating from the site formerly occupied by EC Group. The school will give students the chance to combine high-quality English learning with an unforgettable international experience.

In the same week, Positively Languages has opened a new London premises at 4 Bloomsbury Place, next door to its existing school at 5 Bloomsbury Place. The school consists of eight state-of-the-art classrooms to add to the existing seven classrooms at number 5 and will cater for the growing demand for English language learning in the heart of London.

William Wellesley, Executive Chair of Positively Languages, said: "We're excited to be launching as Positively Languages and, in the same week, opening both a new school in Malta, which continues to be one of the most popular destinations to learn English, and a new premises in Bloomsbury Place, London. This comes at an exciting time for our newly formed Positively Languages Group. Our ambition is to bring together world-class education, memorable destinations and experiences that move people forward."

About Positively Languages:

Positively Languages, formerly known as Kaplan Languages Group (Kaplan International Languages), was acquired by Inspirit Capital in May 2026. It is an international language education provider helping students build the skills and confidence to communicate with the world. Building on more than 20 years of experience, it offers English, French and German language courses for learners of all ages in some of the world's most exciting destinations.

https://positivelylanguages.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028449595/en/

Contacts:

Positivelylanguages.com

Media contact: Noemi Hernandez, noemi.hernandez@positivelylanguages.com