Grupo BC today announced a group rebranding to BC Technologies to reflect its successful multi-year evolution to become a leading AI-powered technology processor and software provider across the end-to-end mortgage and credit life cycle, powering mission-critical workflows for financial institutions across Iberia and Latin America.

Over several decades, BC Technologies has successfully built the proprietary software platform that has become the operating system for the mortgage and credit markets in Iberia and Latin America, used by more than 50,000 customers and partners across approximately 500,000 transactions annually. This is exemplified by SDoc the group's infrastructure layer on which banks, notaries and registries run workflows within a single orchestrated environment which is becoming the system of record for the sector, with adoption rapidly growing across leading financial institutions following BC Technologies' multi-year investment.

The BC Technologies platform combines deep domain expertise in the process and data-heavy financial services industry with an intimate understanding of complex workflows and regulatory frameworks, built through decade-long customer relationships. AI-empowered agentic capabilities are increasingly embedded across the platform, continuously enhancing not only the automation but also the accuracy, efficiency, regulatory compliance and security that customers rely on.

The group also comprises the high growth businesses iAhorro, the leading digital mortgage brokerage platform in Spain, and Liquitty, the leading software-driven credit processor in Colombia.

The rebranding reflects the transformation that has been underway for several years, driven by Group CEO Benjamin Ruiz-Larrea, who assumed his role in 2025 to build on the strong foundation established by Xavier Costa, who continues to serve now as a member of the Board.

"We are the operating system for our clients in the financial services industry, delivering unmatched speed, accuracy, reliability and regulatory certainty and security across their most mission-critical mortgage and credit processes," said Benjamin Ruiz-Larrea, Group CEO of BC Technologies. "The BC Technologies brand reflects the transformation of our business model and the opportunity we see to deliver technology-driven solutions to our clients as AI reshapes financial services."

"BC Technologies is a great case study of a category leader successfully evolving its business model into a technology-first platform," said Christian Lucas, Managing Partner of Silver Lake and Chairman of the Board of BC Technologies. "We are excited to support Benjamin and the team as they continue to expand the technology offering and accelerate AI adoption, driving superior outcomes for blue-chip customers."

About BC Technologies

BC Technologies is a leading AI-powered technology platform and software provider for mortgage and credit markets across Iberia and Latin America. Through its proprietary software, AI capabilities, and deep industry expertise, the Group powers mission-critical financial workflows, supporting more than 50,000 customers and partners and approximately 500,000 transactions annually. For more information, visit: https://bc-technologies.com.

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