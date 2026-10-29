HONOR X9e PRO NOW AVAILABLE IN MARKETS, BRINGING INDUSTRY'S LARGEST 11,000MAH BATTERY AND PRO-LEVEL DURABILITY

Combines 3-metre drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display and an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with Pro AI capabilities

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the official availability of the HONOR X9e Pro. Built for demanding days, the new smartphone brings together 3-metre drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, the Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display, an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera and Pro AI capabilities.

All-Round Durability for Everyday Confidence

Designed to withstand everyday challenges, the HONOR X9e Pro features an advanced impact-resistant architecture with reinforced corners, high-strength metal supports and specialised display adhesives that help absorb and distribute impact forces, protecting critical internal components.

At the heart of this protection is 3-metre drop resistance, with the HONOR X9e Pro designed to withstand drops from heights of up to three metres onto smooth marble. The device can also withstand drops from up to 1.2 metres at multiple angles.

Protection extends to water and dust with IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. Under controlled laboratory conditions, the HONOR X9e Pro has been tested for immersion at depths of up to 10 metres and is designed to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C. Dedicated underwater shooting capabilities further allow users to capture moments beneath the surface.

Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery Built to Go Further

Powered by the Industry's Largest 11,000mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR X9e Pro is engineered for extended endurance across demanding daily scenarios. Battery performance has been validated under HONOR testing at temperatures of up to 50°C, while a 6-year battery durability design supports dependable performance over longer-term use. HONOR's AI Power Saving system further optimises energy consumption according to different activities.

The device also supports 80W HONOR SuperCharge for fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible smartphones and accessories when access to a charging outlet is limited.

Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with Pro AI Capabilities

The HONOR X9e Pro features an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with CIPA 6.0-level stabilization, helping counteract camera shake for clearer handheld photography, particularly in low-light and on-the-move scenarios.

Its Pro AI capabilities further enhance the imaging experience, with cloud-assisted AI imaging helping refine detail, colour and clarity across supported scenarios, including portraits, night scenes and digital zoom compositions.

Pro Display with Industry's Highest Brightness

The HONOR X9e Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K HONOR FullView Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Reaching up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display is designed to deliver clear and vivid visuals even in challenging lighting conditions, while wet-hand and glove-touch support enhances usability across changing environments.

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