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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
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HONOR X9e PRO NOW AVAILABLE IN MARKETS, BRINGING INDUSTRY'S LARGEST 11,000MAH BATTERY AND PRO-LEVEL DURABILITY

HONOR X9e PRO NOW AVAILABLE IN MARKETS, BRINGING INDUSTRY'S LARGEST 11,000MAH BATTERY AND PRO-LEVEL DURABILITY

Combines 3-metre drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display and an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with Pro AI capabilities

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the official availability of the HONOR X9e Pro. Built for demanding days, the new smartphone brings together 3-metre drop resistance, IP69K water resistance, the Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display, an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera and Pro AI capabilities.

All-Round Durability for Everyday Confidence

Designed to withstand everyday challenges, the HONOR X9e Pro features an advanced impact-resistant architecture with reinforced corners, high-strength metal supports and specialised display adhesives that help absorb and distribute impact forces, protecting critical internal components.

At the heart of this protection is 3-metre drop resistance, with the HONOR X9e Pro designed to withstand drops from heights of up to three metres onto smooth marble. The device can also withstand drops from up to 1.2 metres at multiple angles.

Protection extends to water and dust with IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. Under controlled laboratory conditions, the HONOR X9e Pro has been tested for immersion at depths of up to 10 metres and is designed to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C. Dedicated underwater shooting capabilities further allow users to capture moments beneath the surface.

Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery Built to Go Further

Powered by the Industry's Largest 11,000mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR X9e Pro is engineered for extended endurance across demanding daily scenarios. Battery performance has been validated under HONOR testing at temperatures of up to 50°C, while a 6-year battery durability design supports dependable performance over longer-term use. HONOR's AI Power Saving system further optimises energy consumption according to different activities.

The device also supports 80W HONOR SuperCharge for fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible smartphones and accessories when access to a charging outlet is limited.

Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with Pro AI Capabilities

The HONOR X9e Pro features an Industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera with CIPA 6.0-level stabilization, helping counteract camera shake for clearer handheld photography, particularly in low-light and on-the-move scenarios.

Its Pro AI capabilities further enhance the imaging experience, with cloud-assisted AI imaging helping refine detail, colour and clarity across supported scenarios, including portraits, night scenes and digital zoom compositions.

Pro Display with Industry's Highest Brightness

The HONOR X9e Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K HONOR FullView Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Reaching up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness, the Industry's Highest Brightness Display is designed to deliver clear and vivid visuals even in challenging lighting conditions, while wet-hand and glove-touch support enhances usability across changing environments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-x9e-pro-now-available-in-markets-bringing-industrys-largest-11-000mah-battery-and-pro-level-durability-302923353.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.