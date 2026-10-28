Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator refines guidance for 2026

Company Announcement no. 15/2026 (October 28, 2026)

Konsolidator refines its guidance for Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) to DKK 28-29m and increases Revenue guidance to DKK 28-30m, following sales performance in line with expectations. EBITDA guidance is lowered to DKK 0-1m.

At the end of Q3 2026, CARR reached DKK 26.8m. Konsolidator therefore refines its 2026 guidance for CARR to DKK 28-29m from DKK 27-29m and increases guidance for revenue to DKK 28-30m from DKK 27-29m. The updated range reflects performance above expectations from Konsolidator Iberia and partner sales, partly offset by performance below expectations in Denmark.

Konsolidator lowers its 2026 EBITDA guidance to DKK 0-1m. The lowered guidance reflects a delayed EBITDA contribution from ARR to revenue, lower-than-expected earnings from data warehouse consulting projects, and a DKK 0.4m negative impact from an adjustment under the Exsitec agreement entered into last year and announced in the company announcement no. 11/2025. Under the agreement's adjustment clause, the adjustment is recognized in connection with the final payment.

Konsolidator Denmark still expects a positive EBITDA for the year, for the first time since the IPO.

Adjusted guidance for 2026:

CARR of DKK 28-29m (Prev. DKK 27-29m)

Revenue of DKK 28-30m (prev. DKK 27-29m)

EBITDA of DKK 0-1m (prev. of DKK 1-2m)

CEO comment

First and foremost, reaching profitability in the Danish operation would mark an important milestone for Konsolidator. While the investment in Konsolidator Iberia has postponed profitability at Group level, we remain focused on delivering a positive EBITDA in 2026.

Q3 Trading Update

The Q3 trading update will be released on October 29, 2026, followed by an investor webinar at 9am (CET.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, www.nordencef.dk

About Us

Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL