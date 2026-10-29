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WKN: 928282 | ISIN: FI0009007991 | Ticker-Symbol: B3M
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:02
0,206 Euro
-3,74 % -0,008
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2300,34009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Solteq Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Solteq Plc lowers its guidance on comparable revenue

Stock Exchange Bulletin
Inside information
October 29, 2026, at 07.55 am EET

Solteq Plc lowers its comparable revenue guidance for the financial year 2026, estimating it to decline relative to the comparison period. The company's guidance on comparable operating result remains unchanged.

The new profit guidance for 2026 is: Comparable revenue declines, and comparable operating result improves clearly.

The previous profit guidance for 2026 was: Comparable revenue remains at the same level, and comparable operating result improves clearly.

"Following a strong third quarter, customer order intake has been weaker than expected. Consequently, the company will not achieve its targeted revenue level in the final quarter," describes CEO Aarne Aktan.

The Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026, will be published on October 29, 2026.

Espoo, October 29, 2026

Solteq Plc
Board of Directors

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.solteq.com

Further Information:

CEO Aarne Aktan
Tel: +358 40 342 4440
E-mail: aarne.aktan@solteq.com


CFO, General Counsel Mikko Sairanen
Tel: +358 50 567 3421
E-mail: mikko.sairanen@solteq.com

About Solteq

Solteq is a Nordic software solution and expert service provider specializing in retail and energy sectors and needs related to e-commerce. The company operates with approximately 400 professionals and in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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