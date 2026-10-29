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WKN: 928282 | ISIN: FI0009007991 | Ticker-Symbol: B3M
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:02
0,206 Euro
-3,74 % -0,008
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2300,34009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
46 Leser
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Solteq Oyj: Solteq Plc's Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

Stock Exchange Bulletin
Interim Report
October 29, 2026, at 8.00 am

A good quarter and an excellent result, although revenue could have been higher

July-September

  • Comparable revenue totaled EUR 10.1 million (10.4) and decreased by 2.5 percent. Revenue totaled EUR 10.1 million (10.4) and decreased by 2.5 percent
  • Comparable EBITDA was EUR 1.4 million (0.4) and EBITDA EUR 1.3 million (0.4). Comparable EBITDA percent was 13.6 (4.1)
  • Comparable operating result was EUR 1.1 million (0.1) and operating result EUR 1.0 million
    (0.1). Comparable operating result percent was 11.1 (1.1)
  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.01 (-0.03)

January-September

  • Comparable revenue totaled EUR 32.4 million (34.7) and decreased by 6.6 percent. Revenue totaled EUR 32.4 million (34.7) and decreased by 6.7 percent
  • Comparable EBITDA was EUR 2.2 million (1.4) and EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (1.5). Comparable EBITDA percent was 6.9 (4.0)
  • Comparable operating result was EUR 1.4 million (0.3) and operating result EUR 0.6 million
    (0.4). Comparable operating result percent was 4.4 (0.9)
  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.07 (-0.06)
  • Solteq Group's equity ratio was 26.0 percent (29.6)
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 0.3 million (-1.3)
  • Comparable revenue declines, and comparable operating result improves clearly.

Key figures

7-9/2026

7-9/2025

Change %

1-9/2026

1-9/2025

Change %

1-12/2025

Rolling 12mos

Revenue, TEUR

10,128

10,389

-2.5

32,359

34,665

-6.7

46,735

44,430

Comparable revenue, TEUR

10,128

10,384

-2.5

32,359

34,655

-6.6

46,717

44,422

EBITDA, TEUR

1,281

392

226.9

1,419

1,503

-5.6

2,123

2,038

Comparable EBITDA, TEUR

1,380

425

224.5

2,234

1,376

62.4

2,166

3,024

Operating result, TEUR

1,022

79

1,188.6

612

441

38.8

765

935

Comparable operating result, TEUR

1,121

114

887.0

1,427

315

352.5

810

1,921

Result for the financial period, TEUR

136

-660

120.6

-1,407

-1,136

-23.8

-1,365

-1,635

Earnings per share, EUR

0.01

-0.03

120.6

-0.07

-0.06

-23.8

-0.07

-0.08

Operating result, %

10.1

0.8

1.9

1.3

1.6

2.1

Comparable operating result, %

11.1

1.1

4.4

0.9

1.7

4.3

Equity ratio, %

26.0

29.6

29.5

27.8


CEO Aarne Aktan: A good quarter and an excellent result, although revenue could have been higher

The third quarter was very good in terms of the result. The Group's profitability strengthened significantly: comparable operating result amounted to EUR 1.1 million, an improvement of EUR 1.0 million relative to the comparison period. The improvement in profitability was driven by the determined renewal of the business, as well as the efficiency measures and cost adjustments implemented across both segments. The company's operating result amounted to EUR 1.0 million. I consider this outstanding.

The Group's revenue for the review period amounted to EUR 10.1 million, which was EUR 0.3 million lower than in the comparison period. Revenue development differed between the segments. The Utilities segment maintained moderate growth, while the Retail & Commerce segment's revenue fell slightly short of expectations and declined amid a tough market.

The Retail & Commerce segment's revenue amounted to EUR 7.4 million, a decrease of EUR 0.4 million relative to the comparison period. The segment's comparable operating result amounted to EUR 1.0 million, an improvement of EUR 0.4 million year-on-year. The improvement in comparable operating result despite the decline in revenue demonstrates the segment's strengthened profitability, particularly in the e-commerce business. The segment's profitability is at a very good level.

The Utilities segment maintained moderate growth. The segment's revenue amounted to EUR 2.8 million, an increase of EUR 0.1 million relative to the comparison period. Revenue increased year-on-year for the fourth consecutive quarter. The segment's comparable operating result amounted to EUR 0.1 million, an improvement of EUR 0.6 million year-on-year. Comparable operating result was positive for the second consecutive quarter. Improved software quality, the launch of new software products, and a more efficient organization continue to support the segment's profitability development.

During the review period, the terms and conditions of the Notes were amended. The Written Procedure was completed as planned, and the Final Maturity Date of the Notes was extended by 30 months. The new Final Maturity Date is April 1, 2029. The arrangement provides the company with additional time to develop its business and strengthen profitability.

The operating environment for the Retail & Commerce segment remains tough. Although there are signs of recovery in Finland's general economic conditions, this development is not yet visible in the retail sector. The challenging market conditions are reflected in subdued customer demand in the Retail & Commerce segment.

The market outlook for the Utilities segment is stable. While market consolidation is reducing the number of customers, regulatory developments, IT modernization, and investments related to the energy transition continue to support demand for technology and consulting services.

Profit Guidance 2026

Comparable revenue declines, and comparable operating result improves clearly.

Financial reporting

This Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and valuation principles of IFRS standards and using IAS 34 and the same accounting policies as the Financial Statements 2025. The new IFRS standards, taken into use on January 1, 2026, do not have a significant impact on the Group's Interim Report. The information presented in the Interim Report has not been audited.

Attachments

Solteq Plc's Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

Further Information

CEO Aarne Aktan
Tel: +358 40 342 4440
E-mail: aarne.aktan@solteq.com


CFO, General Counsel Mikko Sairanen
Tel: +358 50 567 3421
E-mail: mikko.sairanen@solteq.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic software solution and expert service provider specializing in retail and energy sectors and needs related to e-commerce. The company employs approximately 400 professionals and operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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