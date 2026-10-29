Alma Media: Inside information, positive profit warning: Alma Media raises its revenue guidance for 2026

Alma Media Corporation Inside information 29 October 2026 at 7:55 am EET

INSIDE INFORMATION, POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING: ALMA MEDIA RAISES ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2026

Alma Media revises its estimate for revenue development in 2026. The guidance for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.

New guidance

Alma Media expects its revenue and adjusted operating profit for 2026 to grow from the 2025 level. In 2025, revenue was EUR 327.1 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 82.1 million.

Previous guidance

Alma Media expected its revenue for 2026 to remain at the 2025 level and adjusted operating profit to increase. In 2025, revenue was EUR 327.1 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 82.1 million.

Basis for raising the guidance

The positive business development in the first nine months of the year is expected to continue and support revenue growth for the full year. The outlook does not assume a material improvement in market conditions, and market uncertainty continues. The outlook for adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.

The outlook is based on an assessment that economic conditions in the Company's main market areas are expected to remain broadly unchanged, although positive signals have been observed. Fluctuations in the global economy may affect market development.

The operating environment in Finland remained mixed, although economic indicators continued to show signs of a gradual recovery. Consumer confidence remained subdued but is expected to strengthen gradually, supporting a broader recovery in demand. The Group's business diversification across multiple geographical markets and different business areas, together with systematic cost management, stabilises the Company's operations even in challenging market conditions.

Alma Media will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2026 today, 29 October 2026, at 8:00 EET.

ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION

For further information:



CFO Taru Lehtinen, tel. +358 10 665 3609

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, almamedia.fi/en

Alma Media in brief

Alma Media is an international company of digital media, marketplaces and services with a strong capacity for renewal. We inspire human curiosity and choice by creating services that combine technology and content with a local heart. In Finland, our best-known brands include Kauppalehti, Talouselämä, Iltalehti, Jobly, Etuovi.com, Nettiauto and Nettimoto. Our recruitment services include prace.cz and jobs.cz in Czechia, Profesia.sk in Slovakia and mojposao.net in Croatia.

In Finland, our business operations include leading housing and automotive marketplaces, financial and professional media, national consumer media and content and data services for businesses and professionals. Alma Media's international business in Eastern Central Europe, Sweden and the Baltic countries consists of recruitment services and an online marketplace for commercial properties.

Alma Media operates in 10 countries in Europe and employs approximately 1,650 professionals. Alma Media's revenue from continuing operations was EUR 327 million in 2025 of which the share of digital business was 86%. Alma Media's share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. Read more at www.almamedia.fi/en/