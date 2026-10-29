Bittium Oyj: Bittium continues its efficiency measures and outsources maintenance and operations support services of Medical products, and initiates change negotiations in its subsidiary Bittium Biosignals Ltd

Bittium Corporation

Press release

Bittium continues its efficiency measures and outsources maintenance and operations support services of Medical products, and initiates change negotiations in its subsidiary Bittium Biosignals Ltd

Bittium Corporation press release on 29 October 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Bittium is continuing its efficiency measures and has decided to outsource the maintenance services and operations support services of the Medical business segment's products to Bevenic Oy, based in Kuopio, Finland. Bevenic is one of Bittium's long-standing production partners for company's Medical products. Transferring maintenance and logistics operations to a partner will increase efficiency and strengthen Bittium's ability to serve customers as the business scales. In connection with outsourcing, all 12 employees working in production, maintenance and logistics in Kuopio will transfer to Bevenic Oy in connection with the transfer of business. The transfer is planned to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Bittium has also decided to initiate change negotiations at its subsidiary Bittium Biosignals Ltd that may lead to workforce reductions. Bittium Biosignals Ltd is Bittium Medical business segment's Finnish company. The objective of the change negotiations is to improve operational efficiency, adjust the cost structure, and renew the organization structure to meet future business needs. The change negotiations concern Bittium Biosignals Ltd's operations in Finland and all personnel, excluding the operations, maintenance and logistics team, which is not within the scope of the negotiations. Change negotiations are initiated for financial and production-related reasons as well as for reasons related to the reorganization of the operations. The planned measures, if implemented, may lead to the termination of employment or lay-offs of up to 15 employees. In some cases, alternatives to termination may include material changes to the terms and conditions of employment, such as changes in job responsibilities or remuneration.

With the measures described above, Bittium is expecting annual cost savings of approximately EUR 1 million.

"The remote ECG monitoring market is undergoing a major transformation. Patch-based ECG devices, which have long been in use in the United States, are beginning to gain ground over traditional Holter devices in other parts of the world as well. This market transformation has opened significant new market potential for the Bittium Faros devices in Europe, Australia, Canada, the Middle East and Asia. At the core of our strategy is to focus on the development and commercialization of our Cardiac and Sleep product portfolios. Outsourcing maintenance and production support services for our products will bring flexibility to our operations and strengthen our ability to scale. At the same time, we are adapting our organization and cost structure to strengthen our competitiveness in the market," says Niina Huikuri, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Medical business segment.



Oulu, Finland, 29 October 2026

Bittium Corporation

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Further information:

Niina Huikuri

Senior Vice President, Medical

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (Corporate Communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable and secure communications and connectivity solutions, leveraging the latest technologies and its deep expertise in radio technology accumulated over 40 years. Bittium provides its customers with innovative products and services, solutions based on its product platforms, product development services, and high-quality information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measurement in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Bittium's net sales in 2025 amounted to EUR 119.3 million and its operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com