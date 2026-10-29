CellaVision: Solid quarter with positive development across portfolio and regions

Organic sales growth:

Q3, 2026: 13.4% (2.6)

EBITDA margin:

Q3, 2026: 32% (28)

July 1st - September 30th, 2026

Net sales increased by 13.6% (-1.7) to SEK 200 m (176).

Sales increased organically by 13.4% (2.6), currency effect 0.1% (-4.3).

EBITDA increased to SEK 64 m (50).

EBITDA margin increased to 32% (28).

Profit before tax increased to SEK 51 m (39).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 1.68 (1.31).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 68 m (30).

Significant events during the period

The Extraordinary General Meeting on September 2, 2026, resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, to adopt an employee option program for the company's CEO.

Contact

Lisa Bodily Nordqvist

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: + 46 76 345 31 87

E-mail: lisa.bodilynordqvist@cellavision.com

www.cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 13 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 07:20 CET.