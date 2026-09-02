CellaVision: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in CellaVision AB (publ)

The following resolution was passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of CellaVision AB (publ) on 2 September 2026 in Lund.

Resolution on (A) employee option program; and (B) directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to adopt an employee option program for the company's CEO. The EGM also resolved on directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants.

The program implies that a maximum of 100,000 employee options in total shall be offered to the participant. The allotted employee options will vest on the day occurring three years after the date of allotment. The holder shall be entitled to exercise allotted and vested employee options during a six month period after the vesting date. Each employee option entitles the holder a right to acquire one new share in the company against cash consideration at an exercise price amounting to 150 per cent of the volume weighted average share price of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 10 trading days immediately prior to the EGM on 2 September 2026, however not less than the share's quota value. The employee options shall be allotted without consideration, shall not constitute securities and shall not be able to be transferred or pledged.

In order to enable the company's delivery of shares under the employee option program, the extraordinary general meeting further resolved to issue a maximum of 100,000 warrants to the company or a subsidiary within the group. The warrants may thereafter be transferred to the participant without consideration in connection with the exercise of employee options. The purpose of the employee option program is to secure a long-term commitment for the CEO through a compensation system which is linked to the company's future value growth. In case all warrants issued in relation to the employee option program are exercised, a total of 100,000 shares will be issued, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.42 per cent of the company's share capital and votes after full dilution, calculated on the number of shares that will be added upon full exercise of all warrants issued in relation to the program.

Complete information and resolutions

All resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. The proposals regarding the resolutions of the EGM are available on the company's website, www.cellavision.com.

Lund on 2 September 2026

CellaVision AB (publ)

Contact

Lisa Bodily Nordqvist

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: + 46 76 345 31 87

E-mail: lisa.bodilynordqvist@cellavision.com

www.cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 13 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com