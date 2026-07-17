CellaVision: Sales recovery with all-time high in Americas

Organic sales growth:

Q2, 2026: 5.6% (7.6)

EBITDA margin:*

Q2, 2026: 27% (31)

April 1 - June 30, 2026

Net sales increased by 4.5% (1.9) to SEK 200 m (191).

Sales increased organically by 5.6% (7.6), currency effect -1.1% (-5.8).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 55 m (60).*

EBITDA margin amounted to 27% (31).*

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 41 m (48).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.37 (1.58).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 29 m (58).

Significant events during the period

Steve Ferguson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of June 5, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting April 28, 2026, Zlatko Rihter was elected as the new Chairman

of the Board of Directors and Louise Armstrong-Denby resigned as Board member.

* EBITDA for the second quarter 2026 was charged with expenses of SEK 9 m associated with the initial phase of the CEO transition. Adjusted for this, EBITDA and the EBITDA margin increased compared with the same quarter last year.

Contact

Lisa Bodily Nordqvist

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: + 46 76 345 31 87

E-mail: lisa.bodilynordqvist@cellavision.com

www.cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 13 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:20 CEST.