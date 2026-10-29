Coloplast A/S: Coloplast opens new factory in Portugal to support global growth

Coloplast today inaugurates its largest manufacturing site to date, a two-floor 50,000 m2 facility in Felgueiras, Portugal, expanding the company's production capacity to meet growing global demand for continence care products, while supporting the company's long-term ambition of helping four million people worldwide.

Our new manufacturing site is an important milestone in our company's mission to help those with intimate healthcare needs. We have chosen Portugal as the destination for several reasons. Most importantly, Portugal has a qualified and highly trained labour force as well as a competitive cost level. It is also important that Portugal is in Europe, where we serve most of our users today and where more and more people will be needing our products in the years to come. This destination allows us to diversify our manufacturing footprint in Europe, which is currently concentrated in Hungary. Finally, Portugal has a large supply of renewable electricity as well as an ambition to become carbon neutral by 2045, says Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Allan Rasmussen.

Production is already underway at the site, which is expected to employ more than 800 people in the region over time. The site represents an investment of around EUR 100 million.

Since we started planning the site in 2021, we have experienced a very constructive dialogue with the Portuguese authorities on both the national and local level. We began construction in the summer of 2024 and have, in a little more than two years, managed to finalise construction, build an organisation of more than 300 people and establish a running production. Our new Portuguese colleagues have done very well and it is thanks to them that we can now open the factory exactly as planned. We look forward to welcoming more colleagues in Felgueiras and to continue working with our partners in the region, says Frank Berg Rasmussen, Vice President, Manufacturing Portugal.



AICEP - The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency - has played an active role in helping Coloplast establish its site in Felgueiras.



Coloplast's decision to establish its largest industrial hub in Portugal is a strong vote of confidence in our country's ability to attract and deliver strategic industrial investments. This is particularly significant in the medical devices sector, where advanced manufacturing, innovation, highly skilled talent and the highest quality standards are critical to success. This investment reinforces Portugal's position as a competitive destination for high-value industrial projects and demonstrates our capacity to support their long-term growth. AICEP is proud to have supported Coloplast throughout this journey. We look forward to seeing this investment create skilled jobs, strengthen Portugal's industrial ecosystem and contribute to the company's continued international growth, says Ana Casaca, President of AICEP.?

Coloplast has a global manufacturing network with high volume production sites in Hungary, China, and Costa Rica, specialised production in the US, France, Germany, Sweden, and Iceland, as well as an innovation and pilot plant in Denmark. With the new site in Portugal operational, Coloplast has sufficient production capacity to reach its targets within the current 2030 strategy period without constructing additional manufacturing sites.

The inauguration of the Coloplast Felgueiras manufacturing site takes place today on October 29th with representatives from national and local authorities, Coloplast leadership and employees celebrating the completion of the site.

General media inquiries

Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content

+45 4911 2623

dkpete@coloplast.com

On-site media contact for the inauguration

Jakob Danving Nielsen

Senior Communication Manager

+ 45 49112229

dkjada@coloplast.com

Investors and analysts

Aleksandra Dimovska

Vice President, Investor Relations

+45 4911 2458

dkadim@coloplast.com

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