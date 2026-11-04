

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coloplast A/S (COLO-B.CO, CLPBY, COLOb.CO), a Danish medical devices manufacturer, Wednesday said that its fourth-quarter profit rose 36 percent, helped by good performance by the Chronic Care and Interventional Urology divisions. The company also released its outlook for fiscal 2027.



The company posted fourth-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion Danish Kroner, higher than 875 million Kroner recorded in the same period last year. During the three months, pre-tax profit declined 8 percent to 1.43 billion Kroner from 1.56 billion Kroner in the year-ago period.



During the three months, revenue rose 7 percent to 7.46 billion Kroner from 6.96 billion Kroner in the corresponding period of 2025. EBITDA before special items fell 7 percent to 2.22 billion Kroner from 2.39 billion Kroner in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the company expects organic revenue growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent, while reported revenue growth is projected to be between 7 percent and 9 percent. Additionally, the company anticipates an EBIT margin of approximately 25 percent for the financial year.



The company also released its financial target for 2030, with annual organic revenue growth expected between 5 percent and 7 percent and an EBIT margin in the mid-20 percent range over the period.



On the Copenhagen Exchange, COLO-B.CO ended Tuesday's trading at 495.70 Danish Kroner, up 14.30 Kroner or 2.9 percent.



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