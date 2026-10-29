Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim report for the Third Quarter 2026

Positive commercial development in an expected financially weaker quarter

"Although the third quarter remained financially weak, revenue improved compared with the previous quarter. We continue to see commercial progress in both Media and Time Synchronization. Our focus remains on converting these opportunities into revenue and building a broader and more recurring business," says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight.

July - September 2026

Net sales decreased by 29% to SEK 103.9 (147.1) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased by 30.0%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 16.9 (46.0) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16.3% (31.3%).

EBITDAC amounted to SEK -0.3 (29.1) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -0.3% (19.8%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -5.1 (22.0) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -4.9% (14.9%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -2.1 (-) million, EBIT amounted to SEK -3.1 (22.0) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -8.0 (21.2) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.02 (0.06).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.1 (21.7) million.

January - September 2026

Net sales decreased by 24.0% to SEK 307.1 (404.3) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased by 22.0%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 33.6 (74.3) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.0% (18.4%).

EBITDAC amounted to SEK -26.1 (10.7) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -8.5% (2.7%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -32.9 (3.1) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -10.7% (0.8%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -2.1 (-10.0) million, EBIT amounted to SEK -30.8 (13.1) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -39.0 (-3.5) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.11 (-0.01).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 35.5 (-51.5) million.

Q3 in brief

An expectedly weak third quarter, with net sales of SEK 104 million and an operating loss of SEK 3 million excluding restructuring costs.

Increased net sales compared with the previous quarter and a strengthened gross margin, driven by a higher share of software revenue.

Continued expansion of the Media offering through this year's product launches, most recently Nimbra 1020G.

Time Synchronization business expanded with two customers in the new defense and data center segments.

Mario van Dahn has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will assume his position no later than April 19, 2027.

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 9:00 am CEST on October 29, 2026

CEO Andreas Eriksson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Net Insight Q3 Report 2026

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO, +46 (0) 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

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This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 07:30 CET.