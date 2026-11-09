Net Insight AB: Karl Thedéen proposed as new Chair of the Board of Net Insight as Anna Söderblom declines re-election

Net Insight's Chair of the Board, Anna Söderblom, has informed the Nomination Committee that she will not stand for re-election as Chair of the Board at the 2027 Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee proposes that Board member Karl Thedéen be elected as the new Chair of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2027. Anna Söderblom is proposed for re-election as a Board member.

Anna Söderblom was elected Chair of the Board of Net Insight in 2024. During her tenure as Chairman, the company has streamlined its operations, reduced its cost base and recruited a new CEO.

"Anna took on the role of Chair of the Board at an important stage for Net Insight. With clarity and energy, she has led the work to streamline the business and laid the foundation for the company's next phase. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Anna for her contributions as Chair of the Board. We are also pleased to propose Anna for re-election as a Board member, enabling Net Insight to continue to benefit from her experience on the Board," says Stina Barchan, Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Karl Thedéen has been a member of Net Insight's Board of Directors since 2023. He has extensive experience leading listed technology companies, including as CEO of Studsvik AB (publ), Outpost24 AB, Edgeware AB (publ) and Transmode AB (publ). He has previously held several senior positions within the Ericsson Group, including Head of Product Area Wireline Networks. Karl Thedéen is a Board member of Smartoptics AS and has previously served on the boards of, among others, HMS Networks AB (publ) and Semcon AB. Karl Thedéen holds a Master of Science in Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and was born in 1963.

"Karl has extensive experience as a CEO in leading listed companies and developing international technology companies through significant growth journeys, and he knows Net Insight well through his work on the Board. The Nomination Committee is convinced that he is the right person to lead the Board in the company's next phase," says Stina Barchan.

"It has been a privilege to chair Net Insight's Board. With a new CEO in place and a more efficient organisation, this is a natural time to hand over the chairmanship. With the approval from the general meeting, I look forward to continuing to contribute as a Board member and to supporting our new Chair of the Board," says Anna Söderblom.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be published well in advance of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board, Net Insight AB, anna.soderblom@netinsight.net

Stina Barchan, Chair of the Nomination Committee, stina@briban.se

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

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