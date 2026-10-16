Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Mario von Dahn as new CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight has appointed Mario von Dahn as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team. He will assume his position no later than 19 April 2027, succeeding Cecilia Höjgård Höök, who will leave the company at year-end. Until then, Christine Kjellvard will serve as interim CFO.

Mario von Dahn has extensive experience as a CFO in various industries, both in listed and privately owned companies, and most recently from Eniro Group and Accedo Group.

"I am very pleased that Mario is joining as CFO. His solid financial experience from international tech companies will be a great asset to Net Insight," says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight.

"'I am delighted to join Net Insight and its talented team. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the company's strong foundation and contribute to its continued growth and success", says Mario von Dahn.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO, +46 (0) 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

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