Oriola Corporation: Oriola Corporation's Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 October 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EET

Oriola Corporation's Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026

Progress on strategic priorities and core business performance

July-September 2026 highlights:

Invoicing increased by 3.4% to EUR 1,053.6 (1,018.6) million.

Net sales increased by 5.1% to EUR 53.0 (50.4) million.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 9.6 (9.6) million and included a one-off EUR 0.7 million inventory provision.

EBITDA was EUR 6.1 (7.0) million and included adjusting items of EUR -3.5 (-2.6) million mainly related to the implementation cost of the ERP investment

Result for the quarter totalled EUR 2.0 (1.7) million and earnings per share were EUR 0.01 (0.01).

Free cash flow was EUR 5.4 (-9.2) million.

Oriola's joint venture company, Kronans Apotek's result for the period was EUR 1.8 (-0.1) million.

January-September 2026 highlights:

Invoicing increased by 5.6% to EUR 3,263.8 (3,091.4) million.

Net sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 158.9 (156.4) million (excluding the Swedish dose dispensing business net sales growth was 4.1%).*

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 25.3 (25.2) million (excluding the Swedish dose dispensing business adjusted EBITDA for January-September 2025 was EUR 25.0 million).*

EBITDA was EUR 15.3 (14.5) million and included adjusting items of EUR -10.1 (-10.7) million mainly related to the implementation cost of the ERP investment

Result for the period totalled EUR -1.3 (-9.3) million and earnings per share were EUR -0.01 (-0.05).

Free cash flow was EUR -29.8 (11.6) million.

* Reported comparison figures include the Swedish dose dispensing business which was divested 1 April 2025.

Key figures

2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change 2025 EUR million 7-9 7-9 % 1-9 1-9 % 1-12 Invoicing 1,053.6 1,018.6 3.4 3,263.8 3,091.4 5.6 4,201.2 Net sales 53.0 50.4 5.1 158.9 156.4 1.6 210.4 Adjusted EBITDA1 9.6 9.6 -0.0 25.3 25.2 0.6 35.1 EBITDA 6.1 7.0 -12.3 15.3 14.5 5.1 20.3 Adjusted EBITDA % 18.1 19.0 15.9 16.1 16.7 EBITDA % 11.6 13.9 9.6 9.3 9.7 Result for the period 2.0 1.7 13.2 -1.3 -9.3 85.8 -27.2 Earnings per share, EUR 0.01 0.01 -0.01 -0.05 -0.15 Net cash flow from operating activies 4.0 -10.0 -28.9 12.4 60.0 Free cash flow 5.4 -9.2 -29.8 11.6 58.4 Gearing, % -40.9 -31.0 -81.4 Equity ratio, % 12.1 15.8 13.1 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 4.5 -0.2 1.3

1 Adjusting items are specified in Adjusting items on page 20.

In order to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods, Oriola discloses certain performance measures of historical performance, financial position and cash flows, as permitted in the "Alternative performance measures" guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). These measures should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation methods of these measures are provided under Key financial indicators in this Interim report.

Outlook for 2026

In 2026, the pharmaceutical distribution market is expected to continue to grow. Value growth is expected to be driven by high-value pharmaceuticals and products requiring advanced logistics.

The uncertainty in the geopolitical environment remains, and the availability issues of certain pharmaceuticals are expected to continue. Typically, in economic uncertainty, consumers tend to shift purchases of everyday health and wellness products toward low-price categories.

For 2026, Oriola expects the adjusted EBITDA to increase from the previous year (2025: EUR 35.1 million). The expectation of improved adjusted EBITDA is based on growing markets and strategy execution.

CEO Katarina Gabrielson:

Oriola's business performed solidly in the third quarter as we continued to strengthen profitable growth through commercial execution, operational improvements, and infrastructure development. Net sales grew by 5.1%, supported by continued high volumes in speciality flows, sales growth in wholesale, and strong sales in special-licensed medicines. During the quarter, we were able to mitigate the impact of higher fuel prices by passing costs through to customers. However, due to a one-off inventory provision of EUR 0.7 million, Group profitability was at last year's level.

In the third quarter, Oriola's net sales were EUR 53.0 (50.4) million and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 9.6 (9.6) million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.1% (19.0%).

Services segment: Strong partnerships deliver results

We have strengthened joint account planning by bringing our expertise across the organisation together to improve value and margin quality over time. This approach has enabled us to successfully extend long-term partnerships and secure new ones that are expected to contribute from 2027 onwards. At the same time, continued partnerships in Finland supported growth in the third quarter and customer pipeline remains good across markets. In the third quarter, Services segment net sales grew by 3.7%, supported by continued high volumes in speciality flows, including export, vaccines and animal health, and solid development in direct-to-pharmacy deliveries. Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 10.1 (9.6) million.

In advisory services, we continued to strengthen customer engagement, broaden customer relationships, and expand collaboration across the Nordic region to build a more integrated, multi-country offering. Despite continued weak sales in the third quarter, these efforts support the long-term development of the business. In Sweden, we launched a new fully AI-enabled commercial data service that turns real-life medical information enquiries into valuable insights about products.

Products segment: Focused growth plan brings positive outcome

We continued to align our portfolio to growing sales channels and focus on products that support profitable growth. We continuously develop our own brands, including pricing and product offerings, to strengthen their competitiveness and relevance. Recent launches have been well received, and we have gained new listings. In the third quarter, Products segment net sales grew by 8.8%, supported by wholesale growth and strong sales of special-licensed medicines in both Finland and Sweden, continued growth in dose dispensing in Finland, and expansion into a major speciality retail channel in Sweden. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 1.7 (1.9) million, impacted by the one-off own product inventory provision of EUR 0.7 million related to a slow-moving special-licensed medicine.

Continuous improvements enhance supply chain efficiency

Our supply chain operations remained stable in both countries despite exceptionally high inventory levels and capacity pressures. Increased stock intake among customers to protect product availability amid geopolitical uncertainty resulted in additional handling and external warehousing costs, particularly in Sweden. Practical, targeted initiatives, including improvements in transport planning and delivery accuracy, route optimisation in northern Sweden, and a streamlined tote sorting process, have contributed to meaningful efficiency gains and cost savings. The successful rollout of AI-enabled demand and inventory planning in wholesale is also delivering positive results, with lower inventory levels releasing working capital and improved product availability compared with the previous year.

Strategic projects to modernise the company

Based on insights from the first deployment, the implementation strategy for the ERP and warehouse management programme was revised. As a key enabler of Oriola's modernisation, the programme now has strengthened internal organisation and governance, a new implementation partner, and a timeline that supports parallel core development in Sweden and Finland. The implementation will be phased across both countries, with direct deployment in the new Järvenpää distribution centre. Construction in Järvenpää continues according to plan, with the frame now standing and the scale of the high-bay warehouse becoming visible on site. The automation upgrade at the Enköping site entered the implementation phase in September with a plan to go-live at the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Kronans Apotek: Another quarter of profitability improvement

Kronans Apotek delivered another quarter of growth and improved profitability. Compared with Q3 2025, sales increased by 6.5% and EBITA improved to EUR 4.6 (2.7) million, while market share strengthened to 20.8%.

Despite continued competitive market conditions, profitability improved through a disciplined focus on commercial performance, customer value and cost efficiency. Brand acceleration and a refined pricing strategy strengthened customer offering, market position and competitiveness, while supporting profitability and improved returns. Net promoter score (NPS) also showed strong development throughout the quarter. In addition, organisational restructuring and enhanced internal governance contributed to simpler, harmonised and more effective ways of working. Reduced reliance on external consultants, increased use of internal capabilities and process improvements, supported operational efficiency, cost control and savings. Furthermore, a stronger foundation for customer loyalty was established through the implementation of a new CRM and marketing automation platform, enabling further development of the customer loyalty programme.

Kronans Apotek remains focused on strengthening its commercial performance, maintaining cost discipline and delivering sustainable profitable growth. Key priorities for the fourth quarter include further developing sales growth through the customer offering, accelerating e-commerce and customer loyalty initiatives, and continuing efficiency improvements, cost control and productivity measures across the organisation to support further savings and sustainable margins.

Focused on growth, efficiency and cost control

Looking ahead, we expect sales growth to continue in both segments, and new partnerships in distribution to have a positive impact already in the fourth quarter. Ongoing actions to mitigate higher fuel costs, savings from efficiency initiatives implemented during the second and third quarters, and continued strict cost control support our outlook for the remainder of the year.

My sincere thanks to everyone at Oriola for your dedication and for driving our strategy forward.

Disclosure procedure

This stock exchange release is a summary of Oriola Corporation's Interim Report January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release in pdf format and is also available on Oriola's website at www.oriola.com.

Analyst and investor meeting at 10.00 a.m. EET

Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson and CFO Mats Danielsson will present the report at a live audiocast meeting today at 10.00 a.m. EET. Join the meeting: https://oriola.events.inderes.com/q3-2026

Financial calendar 2027

Oriola will publish its Financial Statements Release for 1 January-31 December 2026 on Tuesday 23 February 2027.

The publication dates of the financial reports in 2027 are as follows:

Interim Report 1-3/2027 on Thursday 29 April 2027

Half-Year Report 1-6/2027 Friday 16 July 2027

Interim Report 1-9/2027 on Thursday 28 October 2027

Oriola's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 24 March 2027. Oriola's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date. The Annual Report 2026 will be published during week 10 (latest 3 March 2027).

Further information:

Mats Danielsson

CFO

email: mats.danielsson@oriola.com

Mikael Wegmüller

VP, Communications and Sustainability

email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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