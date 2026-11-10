Oriola Corporation: Oriola plans to revise its operating model to strengthen commercial ownership and support transformation

Oriola Corporation Investor news 10 November 2026 at 9:15 a.m. EET

Oriola plans to revise its operating model to strengthen commercial ownership and support transformation

Oriola plans to revise its operating model to clarify commercial ownership and responsibilities and support the delivery of the company's transformation. From 1 January 2027, Oriola will move from two commercial units and a joint sales organisation to three commercial units: Distribution Services, Wholesale Services and Advisory Services. The change will not affect Oriola's external segment reporting.

Oriola is modernising its digital and physical infrastructure to support future growth, improve profitability and respond to changing customer needs. The revised operating model aims to give each commercial unit a more focused area of responsibility and clearer ownership.

"Our strategy sets ambitious growth targets for the next three years. To achieve them, we need clear priorities and responsibilities, a strong commercial focus and decision-making closer to our customers and operations. The revised operating model will support us in delivering our transformation while strengthening customer focus and profitability," says Katarina Gabrielson, CEO.

Changes in responsibilities within the Oriola Management Team

The current sales organisation is planned to be integrated into the three commercial units. Supply Chain remains as a separate unit and enabling functions continue to enable the whole organisation to deliver on its objectives. As part of the revised structure, responsibilities within the Oriola Management Team will change, while its composition remains unchanged. Satu Nylén, who currently leads the Services and Products commercial unit, is planned to lead Distribution Services as EVP, Distribution Services. Stig Tornell, who currently leads the sales organisation, is planned to lead Wholesale Services as EVP, Wholesale Services.

The planned changes remain subject to a workplace risk assessment and completion of the Swedish codetermination process before final decisions are made.

Oriola's Management Team composition and responsibilities as of 1 January 2027:

Katarina Gabrielson, CEO

Mats Danielsson, CFO

Katja Lundell, EVP, Advisory Services

Maria Lundell, Chief People Officer

Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer

Satu Nylén, EVP, Distribution Services

Petter Sandström, General Counsel

Tuomas Tiilikainen, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Stig Tornell, EVP, Wholesale Services

Oriola Corporation

Further information:

Katarina Gabrielson, CEO

tel. +46 72 234 8809

email: katarina.gabrielson@oriola.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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