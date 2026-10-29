Visit Iceland: ICELAND IS SENDING KNITTERS INTO THE WORLD'S MEETINGS TO GIVE PEOPLE TIME BACK

ICELAND IS SENDING KNITTERS INTO THE WORLD'S MEETINGS TO GIVE PEOPLE TIME BACK

I ntroducing AI Knittakers: Authentic Icelandic knitters. Real Icelanders who attend online meetings in your place, listen in and knit everything you need to know into a one-word summary.

New research finds workers spend just under 8 hours per month in unnecessary meetings, with almost two-thirds (65%) admitting they'd send someone else in their place at least sometimes.

almost two-thirds (65%) From geothermal hot springs to spectacular waterfalls, Iceland is reminding the world that there's more to life than another meeting. Visit AIKnittaker.com to book your free AI Knittaker.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever sat through a meeting that could have been an email? Today, Visit Iceland launches AI Knittakers (Authentic Icelandic Knittakers), a distinctly Icelandic answer to the AI notetaker now embedded in many online meetings.

The new, free bookable service lets people send a real authentic Icelandic knitter to attend an online meeting in their place, giving them time back to focus on work, take a proper break, step away from their screens or perhaps head to Iceland.

The launch follows new research commissioned by Visit Iceland among 4,000 office workers which found that workers spend just under 8 hours per month in meetings they consider unnecessary or avoidable. While 63% agreed that many of the meetings they attend could have been an email.

A human touch in an AI world

From 29 October to 20 November, AI Knittakers will put their needles to work to solve a very modern problem; endless online meetings giving people an hour back in their working day.

In Iceland, knitting is part of everyday life, a way to relax, socialise and create. The lopapeysa, the country's distinctive patterned jumper made from lopi wool, is one of Iceland's most recognisable garments, and it is not unusual to see people knitting them in homes, cafés and even meetings.

Joining live on camera from farmhouse kitchens, harbour towns, waterfalls and by geothermal pools across Iceland, each Knittaker will bring a glimpse of their surroundings and daily life directly into the meeting, offering a small window onto what life can look like when not every hour is given over to another meeting.

Where an AI notetaker captures what is said, an AI Knittaker will read the room, notice the loaded pauses, reactions, ideas and disagreements before choosing the meeting's one-word summary and knit it in Icelandic wool.

That final summary might be PIVOT, ALIGN, RESET or UNMUTE. Perhaps BLA BLA or HUH? Or, when the meeting really calls for it, WTF?

Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, spokesperson for Visit Iceland, said: "It's easy to assume that every modern problem needs a technological answer. In Iceland, we've found that some of the best answers are the simplest ones: a little more time, a little more nature, and people who really listen to each other."

"In Iceland, we understand the value of time outside work, and we know that time given back is never wasted. With AI Knittakers, we're sharing a little of that Icelandic perspective with the world, and we hope it inspires people to step away from their screens and perhaps come and experience Iceland for themselves."

AI Knittakers will be available to book for free from 29 October to 20 November 2026 at AIKnittaker.com. Visitors can meet the Knittakers, explore the locations they will be joining from and book one to attend their next meeting.

Meeting organisers in the US and Europe can also opt to have the original hand-knitted summary, made in Icelandic wool and posted to them. *

NOTES TO EDITORS

* Physical summaries are limited and allocated subject to availability.

About the research

Research conducted by Opinium on behalf of Visit Iceland among 4,000 office workers - 2,000 in the UK and 2,000 in the US. Field work completed 28th September to 7th October 2026.

Additional Research Findings

63% agreed that many of the meetings they attend could have been an email.

agreed that many of the meetings they attend could have been an email. 57% read notes generated by an AI notetaker at least sometimes.

read notes generated by an AI notetaker at least sometimes. 26% selected a distilled summary covering only the most important points as a useful way to catch up after missing a meeting.

selected a distilled summary covering only the most important points as a useful way to catch up after missing a meeting. 10% selected a one-word summary capturing what mattered most.

About Visit Iceland

Visit Iceland is the official destination marketing initiative for Iceland, operating under Business Iceland. Our mission is to shape perceptions of the country as a distinctive and compelling wellbeing destination, rooted in unique nature, creative culture, and high-quality service to support sustainable development in Icelandic tourism.

About Business Iceland

Business Iceland is responsible for branding and marketing Iceland and its export industries. It helps Icelandic companies enter foreign markets and facilitates foreign investment in the Icelandic economy.

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