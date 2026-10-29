Neste Corporation: Neste Implements New Dividend Policy

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 October, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. (EET)



Neste's capital allocation reflects the company's ambition for growth in renewables and long-term shareholder value creation. In the past two years, Neste's financial position has strengthened significantly. While the company continues deleveraging and investing in growth, strengthened balance sheet and confidence in through-cycle cash generation will allow more capital allocation to shareholder remuneration.



Neste's Board of Directors has decided on a new dividend policy that aims to distribute 20-40% of earnings per share as dividends.

Neste CorporationCommunicationsJukka Miettinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 778 8855Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/media/subscribeNeste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with production on three continents. Neste's strategy focuses on growth in renewable fuels. The company's renewables production capacity is expected to reach 6.8 million tons annually in 2027. Neste also produces high-quality oil products at its Porvoo refinery in Finland. The company has a network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations with expanding service offering, such as EV charging, in Finland and in the Baltics. Neste is included in many international indices for its sustainability performance. In 2025, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 19.0 billion. Read more: neste.com