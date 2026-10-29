CTEK AB: CTEK AB (publ) - Interim report: "Return to growth and improved profitability"

July - September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 217 million (212). Organically, net sales increased by 2 percent.

The gross margin amounted to 64.5 percent (59.1).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 38 million (32), corresponding to a margin of 17.5 percent (15.1).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -5 million (-19).

"During the third quarter, the Group returned to profitable growth. Our new products contributed to a strengthened gross margin, and the Consumer division continued to develop well. Cash flow was affected by increased capital tied up in working capital, including a planned inventory build-up ahead of the fourth quarter, which is in line with the development in previous comparable quarters. The strategic review of our EVSE business is progressing according to plan, with the ambition of completing it within the current financial year", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

New products, improved margins in EVSE and continued good cost control contributed to improved profitability.

"The Consumer division continued its positive underlying development, primarily driven by new products and good delivery capability. Within the Professional division, we recovered part of the decline we saw within Low Voltage during the first half of the year, while at the same time improving margins within EVSE with the new EV charger Chargestorm Connected 3", concludes Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Today, 29 October at 09:00 CET, CTEK will host an audiocast in English. CTEK will be represented by CEO Henrik Fagrenius and CFO Thom Mathisen, who will present the interim report and answer questions. For further information, please visit the following link: https://ctek.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026

This information constituted inside information prior to publication and is information that CTEK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 29 October 2026 at 07:45 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Korsgren, SVP Strategy & Communication

+46 72 050 42 46, marcus.korsgren@ctek.com