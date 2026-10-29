engcon AB: engcon's interim report Q3 2026

Third quarter 2026

Order intake decreased 9 per cent to SEK 424 million (467); organic order growth was -10 per cent.

Net sales increased 5 per cent to SEK 435 million (415); organic net sales growth was 4 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased 23 per cent to SEK 86 million (70).

The operating margin amounted to 19.9 per cent (16.9).

Profit for the quarter increased 32 per cent to SEK 69 million (52).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.45 (0.33) and SEK 0.45 (0.33), respectively.



January - September 2026

Order intake increased 2 per cent to SEK 1,468 million (1,441); organic order growth was 3 per cent.

Net sales increased 13 per cent to SEK 1,567 million (1,391); organic net sales growth was 14 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased 9 per cent to SEK 272 million (248). Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 285 million (248) and increased by 15 per cent.

The operating margin amounted to 17.4 per cent (17.8). The operating margin, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to 18.2 per cent (17.8).

Profit for the period increased 25 per cent to SEK 219 million (175).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.44 (1.12) and SEK 1.43 (1.11), respectively.

CEO Stig Engström comments:

"The recovery is taking its time, and I am far from satisfied. Developments in our markets are mixed, and feature both stable and unexpectedly weak markets. Sweden is driving growth in the Nordic region. The Netherlands continued to grow in Europe, while the performance in France was unexpectedly poor. Operating profit increased to SEK 86 million, corresponding to an operating margin of 19.9 per cent. Favourable currency effects played a big part, while a slight improvement in cost efficiency in the rest of the organisation also contributed. But our direction stays the same and the work towards our financial targets continues. We are focusing on growing sales and adapting products, at the same time, we have chosen to retain the necessary capacity and expertise to be able to meet demand when it picks up."

says Stig Engström, President and CEO.

Q3 presentation today at 10.00 CEST

The report will be presented by Stig Engström, CEO, and Marcus Asplund, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcasted presentation and conference call live at:

https://events.inderes.com/engcon/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/engcon/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at

https://www.engcongroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For more information, please contact:

Stig Engström, CEO

stig.engstrom@engcon.se

+46 70 326 75 09

Linda Berg, Investor Relations Manager

linda.berg@engcon.se

+46 70 358 53 93

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 08:00 CET.

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Engcon Q3 2026