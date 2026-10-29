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VA

WKN: A3LHVL | ISIN: XS2619829869 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 09:22
100,62 
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VATTENFALL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Vattenfall AB: Good results on the path towards fossil freedom

Vattenfall - interim report, January-September 2026

Vattenfall delivered good results for the first nine months of 2026, despite a weaker third quarter due to nuclear power outages and lower hydrologic balance. Our financial performance underscores that Vattenfall is standing strong in the volatile external environment we operate in. Supported by a robust financial position, we continue to invest in the energy system of the future, while delivering to our customers.

Financial highlights, January-September 2026

  • Underlying operating profit increased by 21% to SEK 25,945 million (21,470)
  • Operating profit increased by 85% to SEK 33,058 million (17,823), whereof items affecting comparability SEK 7,113 million (-3,647)
  • Profit for the period increased by 90% to SEK 24,838 million (13,097)

Financial highlights, July-September 2026

  • Underlying operating profit decreased by 38% to SEK 3,813 million (6,154)
  • Operating profit increased by 24% to SEK 4,198 million (3,388), whereof items affecting comparability SEK 385 million (-2,766)
  • Profit for the period decreased by 42% to SEK 1,309 million (2,269)

Business highlights, July-September 2026

  • Vattenfall won the tenders of the Hesselø (0.8 GW) and North Sea I Mid (1 GW) offshore wind projects in Denmark
  • Final investment decision for the Brunsbüttel battery project in Germany with output of 254 MW and storage capacity of 1,000 MWh
  • Offshore construction started of the Nordlicht I wind farm (1 GW) in the German North Sea
  • New long-term agreements for large-scale battery optimisation in Germany and the Netherlands
  • Expansion of Vattenfall's public charging network for electric vehicles in Sweden through acquisition of Nima Energy's ultra-fast charging business
  • Permit in place for a new power line section to the Svartön industrial area in Luleå, Sweden, which enables further industry decarbonisation

The complete interim report and presentation images can be found at group.vattenfall.com.

At a live studio broadcast at 09.30 CET, Vattenfall's President and CEO Anna Borg and CFO Kerstin Ahlfont will present the results together with Head of Strategic Development Andreas Regnell.

The broadcast can be found at Vattenfall Jan-Sept 2026

To join by telephone, please dial one of the numbers a few minutes before the broadcast starts:

+46 8 505 218 52 (Sweden)

+44 20 3321 5273 (UK)

Telephone conference ID: 759 373 671##

For more information, contact:

Johan Sahlqvist, Group Control & Investor Relations. +46 8 739 72 51, johan.sahlqvist@vattenfall.com

Johan Sennerö, Media Relations Officer, +46 73 046 40 45, johan.senneroe@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall Media Relations, +46 8 739 50 10, press@vattenfall.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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