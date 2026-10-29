Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Interim report January-September 2026

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) delivered stable operational performance during the first nine months of the year, with solid growth in income from property management per share and continued progress in its letting activities, resulting in positive net letting. During the period, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 2 percent, growth in net operating income of 1,6 percent and positive net letting of 5.1 MSEK. Income from property management per share, excl. currency effects, increased by 8.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

January-September

Rent revenue increased to MSEK 230.0 (225.5)

Net operating income increased to MSEK 184.8 (182.0)

Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 88.5 (85.3), and per share to SEK 1.04 (0.96)

Income for the period amounted to MSEK 47.5 (-6.0), and per share amounted to

SEK 0.56 (-0.07)

SEK 0.56 (-0.07) Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -56.8

(-73.8)

(-73.8) The fair value of investment properties amounted to MSEK 5,009.6 (5,064,7)

Positive net letting of MSEK 5.1 (6.2)

Net asset value EPRA NRV amounted to MSEK 2,710.1 (2,725.0), and per share amounted to SEK 32.42 (31.10)

"Annehem continued to deliver stable operational performance, with increased income from property management per share, positive net letting and continued high customer satisfaction. Following the end of the quarter, we also took important steps towards consolidating our portfolio through the acquisition of Gamlestads Smedja in Gothenburg and the divestment of The Front in Helsinki. Once the transactions have been completed, our property portfolio will be concentrated entirely in our prioritised Swedish growth regions. This is where we have established a strong presence over a long period of time and where we see the best opportunities to optimise long-term returns for our shareholders," says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

After the end of the quarter, Annehem entered into conditional agreements to acquire the office property Gamlestads Smedja in Gothenburg and divest the office property The Front in Helsinki. The agreements are conditional upon a major lease agreement being signed at Gamlestads Smedja during November 2026.

The report will be presented at 11:00 a.m. CET on October 29 by CEO Monica Fallenius and CFO Christian Fredefors. The presentation will be held in Swedish. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, which can be sent in advance to ir@annehem.se or via the chat function in Youtube.



No pre-registration is required. Join the presentation here

The interim report and the presentation will be published on Annehem's website

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on October 29, 2026.

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,009.6 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of September 30, 2026. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.