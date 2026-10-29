Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives Order for NBS 6 System from Finnish Hospital

Press Release, Helsinki, 29 October 2026 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives Order for NBS 6 System from Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for one NBS 6 System.

The order represents an upgrade from an earlier-generation Nexstim navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) system currently in use at the hospital. By adopting the latest NBS 6 platform, the hospital will gain access to step-by-step software-guidance, smart targeting tools, and reusable head trackers, a non-disposable solution introduced with the newest generation of the system.

The customer utilizes Nexstim's navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and chronic neuropathic pain, which the NBS 6 is CE-marked for.

The NBS 6 leverages Nexstim's proprietary SmartFocus® nTMS technology, which enables accurate and precise targeting of the stimulation area by visualizing the induced electric field in the brain. This supports personalized treatment delivery and reproducibility across therapy sessions, independent of device operator.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said:

"We are pleased to see our existing customer choosing to continue their collaboration with Nexstim by upgrading to our latest NBS 6 System. Repeat orders from existing customers are a testament to the value that navigated TMS brings to clinical practice. We look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver high-quality patient care and advance the use of non-invasive brain stimulation."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS System 6 is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.