Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc appoints Ville Saarainen as new CTO

Press release, Helsinki, 4 November 2026 at 3 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc appoints Ville Saarainen as new CTO

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Gustaf Järnefelt has decided to retire and leave his position as the Vice President, R&D effective 31 March 2027.

Nexstim has appointed Ville Saarainen (born 1979) as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) responsible for the R&D function effective 1 April 2027. Ville will be part of the Nexstim management team and reports directly to the CEO.

Ville Saarainen, comments: "I'm a technology and R&D executive with 20+ years of experience in in vitro diagnostics, medical devices and health technology. Most recently, I have been CTO at Evondos, responsible for technology, innovation and R&D. Before that, I worked in various R&D roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, ultimately leading R&D for clinical diagnostics systems. Over the years, I've worked with technology and product strategy and complex products combining software, hardware and systems engineering in regulated environments. Recently, I've also become particularly interested in the practical use of AI in R&D and product development to improve productivity, decision-making and quality. I am excited to join Nexstim at this important stage of its growth and look forward to contributing to the successful execution of the company's scale-up strategy."

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: I thank Gustaf for his more than 18 years of dedicated service to Nexstim. Throughout his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the design and development of our products, helping to build the strong foundation that supports the growth and success we are experiencing today. I am delighted to welcome Ville to the Nexstim management team. He brings extensive experience in leading and growing medical technology companies and will play a key role in advancing our technology leadership position in navigated TMS technology. His expertise and proven track record create a strong platform for our continued growth and future success."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult and adolescent patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, and as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression, chronic neuropathic pain as well as post-operative rehabilitation of motor deficits of the upper limb.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com.