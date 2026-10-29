Kalmar Oyj: Inside information: Kalmar updates its strategy and sets new performance targets for 2030 including a renewed framework for the capital allocation

KALMAR CORPORATION, INSIDE INFORMATION, 29 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:10 EET

Inside information: Kalmar updates its strategy and sets new performance targets for 2030 including a renewed framework for the capital allocation

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has approved an updated strategy and performance targets for the strategy period until 2030. The updated strategy shifts Kalmar's focus towards accelerated growth and lifetime value and strengthens the company's position as a forerunner in intelligent and sustainable heavy material handling solutions.

Kalmar's strategic focus areas until 2030 are 1) Investing in sustainable innovations, 2) Accelerating services and customer lifetime value and 3) Driving growth.

Kalmar's key performance targets by 2030 are:

Sales growth exceeding 8% per annum over the cycle (previous target: 5%)

Comparable operating profit margin of 16% by 2030 (previous target: 15% by 2028)

Return on capital employed (ROCE) exceeding 25% by 2030 (unchanged)

Eco portfolio accounting for more than 50% of sales by 2030 (new target)

Services sales of EUR 800 million by 2030 (new target)

Additional gross efficiency improvements of EUR 50 million by the end of 2030 (new target)

In addition to key performance targets, Kalmar remains committed to the near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Kalmar aims for a dividend payout ratio of 30-50% (unchanged). The leverage target is to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x (previously <2.0x). As part of its capital allocation framework, Kalmar aims to pursue targeted acquisitions that support its strategy and complement organic growth.

Kalmar's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged: Kalmar expects its comparable operating profit margin to be above 12.5 percent in 2026.

"Over the past two years, we've built a strong foundation as an independent and more service focused company. Now, we are accelerating our sustainable and profitable growth with an even stronger focus on customer lifetime value. By delivering intelligent, autonomous, and data-driven sustainable solutions alongside expanded services, we empower our customers to thrive while delivering high value to our shareholders," says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

President and CEO Sami Niiranen and other members of Kalmar's leadership team will present the company's updated strategy and performance targets in detail at Kalmar's Capital Markets Day on November 2, 2026. The live webcast will begin at 1.00 p.m. EET and will include online Q&A sessions. Please register and join the webcast via the following link: https://kalmar.events.inderes.com/2026-cmd. The webcast is open to all interested parties. A recording will be available via the same link shortly after the event.

Kalmar Corporation





For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com