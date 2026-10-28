Honeywell Aerospace Inc.: Honeywell Aerospace declares first quarterly cash dividend

Inaugural dividend reflects commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the company's first quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2026.

"Declaring our first quarterly cash dividend reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value for shareholders," said Jim Currier, Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace. "It also underscores the strength of our business and confidence in the company's future cash generation. As we continue to build on our foundation as an independent company, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, investing in innovation and growth, and prudently returning capital to our shareholders."

The dividend declaration marks another milestone for Honeywell Aerospace following its separation from Honeywell Technologies on June 29, 2026.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, estimates, forecasts, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause Honeywell Aerospace's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks relating to Honeywell Aerospace's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc., including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of operating as an independent public company; (ii) supply chain disruptions, including constraints on or changes in the price or availability of raw materials and components; (iii) our ability to successfully develop new technologies and introduce new products; (iv) our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; (v) changes in demand for our products and services, including conditions in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, and defense and space markets; (vi) changes in government spending and risks associated with our government contracts; (vii) other economic, business, competitive, regulatory, geopolitical, and market factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); (viii) the impact of tariffs, including the amount and timing of any tariff refunds; (ix) adverse outcomes of litigation matters and government and other proceedings; and (x) our ability to declare and pay dividends in future periods.

These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Registration Statement on Form 10-12B, as amended (File No. 001-43173), including the final Information Statement dated June 15, 2026 furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 15, 2026, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 27, 2026 and September 26, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Media Contacts: Media Investor Relations Brian Grace

Sean Meakim (602) 897-0205

(623) 223-5980 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.